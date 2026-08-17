Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Gilani, 28, Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen; CCTV Footage Shows Attackers Fleeing On Motorcycle

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Gilamana Shot Dead In Taxila | Photo Via X

Pakistani TikToker, Shamsu Bibi, popularly known as Ayesha Gilamana, 28, was shot dead in Taxila city near Pakistan's federal capital on August 14, police said. Bibi, who had reportedly amassed around 1.3 million followers on TikTok, was allegedly called out of her home shortly before the fatal attack.

Pakistani TikToker With 1.3M Followers Shot Dead At 28

According to a complaint filed by her father, Fazal Sahibzada, Bibi received a phone call from a man identified as Kashif, also known as “Kashi,” who allegedly asked her to come outside immediately. She then left her home in a car with her 15-year-old sister, Aseema, and her brother, Naimatullah. Shortly afterwards, the family learned that Bibi had been shot and that Aseema had sustained serious injuries, as reported in Arab News.

Sahibzada said he rushed to THQ Hospital Taxila, where he identified his daughter’s body in the mortuary. According to him, Naimatullah told the family that two unidentified men, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, opened fire on their vehicle from a motorcycle near a petrol station.

The gunmen reportedly targeted Bibi, with a bullet striking her neck and killing her at the scene. The shooting allegedly caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then collided with another vehicle. Bibi’s younger sister Aseema was seriously injured in the crash.

CCTV Shows Attackers Fleeing

CCTV footage reportedly captured two men fleeing the area on a motorcycle following the shooting. Police are examining the footage as they work to identify the attackers and establish their motive.

CCTV footage shows the incident in which famous TikToker Ayesha Gilmena and her driver were killed.



The female TikToker was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Taxila. Police have launched an investigation, while sources say the attackers' identities and motives remain… pic.twitter.com/uIbvLpGQX5 — Photo News (@PhotoNewsPk) August 15, 2026

Ayesha Gilani Received Death Threats

Sahibzada also alleged that Bibi had financial disputes with individuals identified as Kausar and Javed, also known as Shaheen. According to the complaint, Bibi had allegedly received death threats connected to demands for repayment of money and had previously submitted a complaint against them in Islamabad.

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Ayesha Gilani's Father To Take Legal Action

Sahibzada called for legal action against the named suspects as well as the two unidentified attackers. He said his son Naimatullah could identify the gunmen if they were brought before him.