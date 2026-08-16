'India Vale Mazak Uda Rahe Hai': Pakistani Actresses Slammed For Using Alia Bhatt's Raazi Song To Celebrate Their Independence Day - VIDEO

A Pakistani influencer criticised several actresses from his country for using an Indian patriotic song in a video celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14. In the now-viral clip, the actresses were seen waving Pakistani flags while Ae Watan Mere Watan played in the background.

The song features in Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's film Raazi. The choice of music did not go down well with influencer Drejaz Waris, who questioned whether the actresses should have been more careful while posting such content on social media.

In a video shared on Instagram, Drejaz said that using a song from a film he described as anti-Pakistan could invite criticism and trolling from Indian users. He said, "Yeh jo film ka gaana hai vo anti-Pakistan thi. Toh yeh sab nahi chalta hai. Aap log ko pata hona chahiye, itni senior actresses hai aap log. Kya ho gaya hai hum logon ko yaar? Matlab mazak udhta hai. India vale bhi mazak udayenge humara. Maine reels dekhi hai India vloggers ki, they are making fun of us."

He also argued that celebrities and artists have a responsibility to act maturely, as their social media posts can influence the public.

Alongside the video, Waris shared a detailed note questioning the choice of song. He wrote, "Is this really appropriate? Some of our actresses celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day while waving Pakistani flags to an Indian patriotic song raises a valid question of appropriateness. This isn’t about being against Bollywood or Indian music at all. But certain occasions carry national significance and deserve cultural sensitivity. Imagine the situation vice versa, it would invite the same criticism. Independence Day has its own identity, emotions and patriotic music. Surely, choosing accordingly isn’t too much to expect."

Netizens react

The post soon sparked a debate among social media users. While some mocked the actresses over their choice of song, others defended them and argued that patriotic music can be appreciated regardless of national boundaries.

One user commented, "Watan song can be any watan song," while another wrote, "To kya hua sir..art ki koi seema nhi hoti or na hi religion or na hi desh..it's all about feelings."

Another comment read, "This is love sir, their love for India."

A user also pointed out, "It is just a watan song. It does not say Hindustan."

Meanwhile, another comment took a lighter approach and said, "Koi bat nahi bhai Indians ka dil bahut bada hai."