'Shameful, Should Apologise': Allu Arjun SLAMMED Over Independence Day Post Featuring Indian Flag Without Ashoka Chakra, Deletes It Later

Allu Arjun Trolled Over Independence Day | Photo Via X

Telugu actor Allu Arjun faced backlash on Independence Day 2026 after sharing a post featuring an image of the Indian national flag that appeared without the Ashoka Chakra. Several social media users criticised the actor over the image, with some calling the omission 'very shameful' and urging him to apologise.

Allu Arjun Faces Backlash

Following the criticism, the actor deleted the post. The incident sparked discussions on social media, with users debating the importance of accurately representing the national flag, particularly on a significant occasion like Independence Day.

Netizens React

Despite the actor deleting the post, Allu Arjun's Independence Day post went viral on social media, with several users criticising the incorrect representation of the Indian national flag.

One user wrote, "He is using the wrong flag and misleading people with an incorrect representation of the National Flag. The Ashoka Chakra is missing from the flag." Another said, "He has no knowledge at all. National Flag should have Ashoka Chakra. And WTF, his name on Red Fort."

A third user wrote, "AA doesn't know how to use AI lol." Another added, "#AlluArjun does not even know what the national flag of India looks like. He should apologise to the entire India, just deleting the post will not work. Very shameful and childish act."

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The actor has yet to publicly comment on the controversy or clarify why the image was shared.

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