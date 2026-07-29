Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone Starrer Raaka To Be A Two-Part Franchise Film; Atlee's Directorial Being Made On Budget Of ₹1000 Crore: Report

Raaka To Be Released In Two Parts? | Instagram

After the super success of the Pushpa franchise, fans of Allu Arjun are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen in Atlee's Raaka, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. In April this year, on Allu's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of the movie, which became the talk of the town.

Now, according to a report in India Today, Raaka is being planned as a two-part film, and it is being made on a budget of Rs. 1,000 crore. A source told the portal, "Raaka is being planned as a two-part franchise film, divided between different timelines. One is set in a tribal Puranic Vedic period, while the other unfolds in a modern contemporary world."

According to reports, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur. The source added that Mrunal is the lead in modern times, while Deepika, Rashmika, and Janhvi will be part of the historical period.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa was also released in two parts, and both movies did fantastic business at the box office. So, if the report about Raaka releasing in two parts turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see what response the films will get from the audience.

Deepika Padukone Action Scenes

A few days ago, a report in Variety India stated that Deepika, who is currently pregnant, has been shooting intense action sequences for Raaka. Reportedly, the actress was doing night shifts and performing physically demanding action sequences for Atlee's directorial.

Raaka Release Date

According to reports, Raaka is going to hit the big screen in December 2027. However, the official release date has not yet been announced. So, if the movie is being made as a two-part series, we might expect the first part to hit the big screen in December 2027.