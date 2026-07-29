'Ew, Disgusting': Allu Arjun Accused Of Promoting Stalking Over 'Stand Outside Girl's House & Wait' Remark While Urging Fans To End Fan Wars—VIDEO

Allu Arjun faces backlash over viral fan advice clip | Photo Via Instagram

Allu Arjun delivered a strong message to his fans during the annual meeting of the Allu Arjun Fans Association (AAFA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 28. Addressing thousands of fans at the event, the actor spoke about fan wars, trolling, and negativity on social media.

Allu Arjun's Recent Remark Sparks Backlash

He said he had been waiting for the right opportunity to share his thoughts with his fans, anti-fans, and critics. "I’ve been wanting to say something to my fans, anti-fans, and haters for a long time. Remember what I’m saying now, because I’ve been waiting for such an occasion. If you don’t like someone, don’t waste time hating and trolling them," added the actor.

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The actor further encouraged fans to focus their energy on things they enjoy instead of targeting others online.

However, a portion of his speech drew criticism after a video clip featuring his remark, “Go wait in front of the girl you like's house instead,” went viral on social media. Several netizens accused the actor of promoting behaviour that could be interpreted as stalking.

Netizens React

One user criticised the comment, writing, "Does he not realise that a huge chunk of his fanbase shares a single brain cell? They could genuinely be influenced to do this just because, to them, he's basically a God."

Another user questioned the message, saying, "Is this what he teaches his son to do? He has a daughter too, for ffs." A third comment read, "This is getting worse and worse. Feels like we are going backwards."

Other reactions included, "WTF, that’s so dumb and creepy," and “What a dumb and illogical statement to make."

Photo Via Reddiit

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