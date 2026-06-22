Allu Arjun SKIPS Hyderabad Court Summon In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case, Lawyer To Represent Him: Report

Allu Arjun | PTI

Actor Allu Arjun, who enjoys massive popularity across India following the success of the Pushpa franchise, has reportedly skipped his scheduled appearance before the Nampally Court in Hyderabad in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

According to a report by India Today, the actor will not appear in person before the court on Monday, June 22, 2026. Instead, his legal counsel is expected to represent him during the hearing. The actor has also sought permission to appear before the court virtually.

The case is linked to the tragic stampede that took place during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in December 2024. Reports state that the court had issued summons to Allu Arjun and directed him to appear before it for the latest hearing.

The actor has reportedly been named as Accused No. 11 (A11) by the Chikkadpally police. The management of Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre has also been named in the case and listed as Accused Nos. 1 to 10 (A1–A10). In total, summons were reportedly issued to 20 accused, including the actor.

What Happened During the Pushpa 2 Premiere?

The incident dates back to December 4, 2024, when Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Chikkadpally, Hyderabad, to attend a special screening of Pushpa 2. Reports suggest that the visit was not announced beforehand, leading to a huge crowd gathering at the venue.

The actor's arrival triggered chaos outside the theatre, resulting in a stampede. A woman lost her life in the incident, while her nine-year-old son suffered severe brain injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Following the tragedy, legal proceedings were initiated. Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the case and was later granted interim and anticipatory bail.

Reports also stated that the Pushpa actor extended financial support to the victim's family. Additionally, his father, producer Allu Aravind, announced a donation of Rs 2 crore to assist them.

As of now, neither Allu Arjun nor his team has issued an official statement regarding the latest court summons.

Allu Arjun's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for director Atlee's upcoming film Raaka. The project reportedly features Deepika Padukone in a key role, while Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are also said to be part of the cast, although an official confirmation is awaited.

The actor is also expected to collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a future project. Reports suggest that Shraddha Kapoor may play the female lead, but the makers are yet to make an official announcement.