'Gritty, Raw Performance': Allu Arjun Reviews Ram Charan's Peddi; Here's What He Wrote About Janhvi Kapoor Amid Controversy

Allu Arjun Reviews Peddi | Instagram / YouTube

Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has been making headlines for a few wrong reasons. However, on Tuesday, Pushpa star Allu Arjun took to X to reveal that he has watched the film, and he also shared his review.

He tweeted, "Watched #Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan. A gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the applause (sic)."

Watched #Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan.

A Gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 9, 2026

Allu Arjun further praised other actors and technicians, and wrote, "Striking performance by @IamJagguBhai garu and all the other artists. Love to the leading lady, #JanhviKapoor. Compliments to all the technicians and producers. My warm regards to the captain of the ship, @BuchiBabuSana garu, for elevating everyone and putting Charan garu on a high pedestal. Congratulations to the entire team of #Peddi! (sic)."

Janhvi's character in the film has become the talk of the town. The actress' hypersexualised role is facing backlash on social media. Buchi Babu had shared an apology and had mentioned that there will be changes made to the film.

Even Allu Arjun didn't write much about Janhvi in his tweet. According to reports, the actress is also a part of Atlee's Raaka, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Peddi Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Peddi showed a huge drop at the box office on its first Monday and collected Rs. 12.05 crore. In five days, including paid previews, the movie has earned Rs. 169.70 crore in India.

According to Sacnilk, the movie's worldwide gross collection is Rs. 248.92 crore. Reportedly, Peddi is made on a budget of Rs. 350 crore. So, the film surely needs to perform well at the box office in the coming days to become a hit.