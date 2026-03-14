'Shameful, Misogynistic': Allu Arjun SLAMMED For Not Featuring Actresses In Wall Of Greats At His Hyderabad Cinema

Allu Cinemas Wall Draws Flak For Excluding Female Actors | Photo Via X

Allu Arjun recently launched Allu Cinemas, touted as Hyderabad's first and India's largest Dolby Cinema, which was officially inaugurated on March 12 in the presence of Revanth Reddy. However, the Wall of Greats inside the venue has now drawn attention for the wrong reasons. While it pays tribute to stalwarts of Indian cinema, it features only male actors, including Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Yash, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and Kartik Aaryan, with no female actors included.

Allu Cinemas Wall Draws Flak For Excluding Female Actors

Soon after netizens expressed disappointment, Not the actresses of the South nor of Bollywood, while some expected sRIDEVI's name, given how she worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada language films.

A photo of the wall, which has been circulating on X (formerly Twitter), was shared by the official account of Gulte.com, one of Telugu cinema’s most popular websites. Reacting to it, a user wrote, "Can't see any actresses, lmao. This industry is the definition of patriarchy."

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Netizens React

An X user commented, "Does Indian cinema only have male actors? Were there no actresses? Not even a single female actor’s name has been included. Then how can this be called a tribute to Indian cinema?" Another wrote, "Not a single actress is mentioned. Telugu cinema never misses a chance to be misogynistic."

Another comment read, "Where are the actresses names ? Misogyny is everywhere for eyes to see. One of the example right here." "No female actors or state. Dissappointing," read another comment.

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So far, neither Allu Arjun nor the management of Allu Cinemas has issued any public response to the criticism.