Allu Arjun Gifts Swanky Car Worth Nearly ₹70 Lakh To His Mother On International Women's Day; Photo Goes Viral

Actor Allu Arjun marked International Women’s Day with a personal gesture for his mother, Allu Nirmala. The actor gifted her a new Lexus NX, which is estimated to cost around Rs 70 lakh. A photo of the moment were shared on Instagram by the actor’s team, showing Nirmala receiving the luxury car.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Icon Star @alluarjunonline gifted his mother #AlluNirmala garu a brand-new car. A heartfelt gesture celebrating motherhood and gratitude. 🤍”

On the occasion of their 15th wedding anniversary (March 6), the actor gifted his wife Sneha Reddy a swanky new car.

The special moment was captured in a viral video, which was shared by the actor’s fan page on social media. The clip shows a sleek black luxury car waiting inside the couple’s home garage, beautifully decorated with flowers to mark the occasion.

The luxury vehicle gifted to Sneha is Mercedes-AMG CLE 53, a high-performance coupe priced between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1.6 crore.

Allu Arjun is often seen sharing glimpses of time spent with his family on social media, and the Women’s Day post added another such moment to the list.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Pushpa actor has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. He is expected to collaborate with filmmaker Atlee Kumar for a film tentatively titled AA22, a project that has already created curiosity among fans.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun is also set to team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for another film currently referred to as AA23. More details about both projects are expected to be announced in the coming months.