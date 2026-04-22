Allu Arjun Rents 5-BHK Sea-Facing Juhu Apartment For ₹16 Lakh Per Month; Father Clarifies He's NOT Shifting To Mumbai Permanently

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has taken up a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai on rent amid his ongoing shoot commitments. This led to speculations about a possible shift from Hyderabad. However, his father and producer Allu Aravind dismissed these rumours.

Addressing reports of a permanent move, Aravind clarified that the actor’s base remains unchanged. According to a report in Siasat, he told media, "Since his current film is being shot in Mumbai, it may appear that way. But Hyderabad is where Allu’s heart and home are. His children study there, and all his loved ones are based in Hyderabad. Why would he move to Mumbai?"

The buzz began after it emerged that Allu Arjun has rented a lavish five-bedroom apartment in Juhu. The sea-facing property, spread across 6,000 sq ft, comes equipped with a private plunge pool and parking space for four cars. The actor is reportedly paying a monthly rent of Rs 16 lakh for the apartment, which has been leased for three years.

Despite the premium setup, the move is purely temporary and driven by work commitments.

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for director Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi entertainer Raaka, which is largely being filmed in Mumbai. He is also expected to collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on another project in the city, making a Mumbai base more convenient for his schedule.

The apartment has reportedly been designed under the supervision of his wife Sneha Reddy, focusing on a calm and green aesthetic. During school vacations, their children Ayaan and Arha are expected to stay with him in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad continues to be the actor’s primary home. He owns a sprawling bungalow named ‘Blessing’ in Jubilee Hills, where his family resides and his children attend school.

Interestingly, the Juhu residence places Allu Arjun among several high-profile neighbours, including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, as well as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Allu Arjun's new Rs 100 crore home

On the other hand, the actor also bought a new house in Jubilee Hills. Spread across nearly 4,000 square yards, the luxurious property is valued at approximately Rs 100 crore. Allu Arjun is expected to host a housewarming ceremony for his lavish new nest later this year.