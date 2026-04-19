Is Allu Arjun Shifting To Mumbai From Hyderabad? Actor May Move Base For Atlee's Raaka & Other Projects

Speculation is rife around actor Allu Arjun as reports suggest that he may temporarily shift his base from Hyderabad to Mumbai for his upcoming film Raaka. The move, if true, is said to be a strategic decision aimed at managing the film’s demanding shooting schedule and cutting down on constant travel between cities.

According to reports, Allu Arjun is planning to stay in Mumbai for the next two to three years to fully dedicate himself to his next film. The decision is believed to help him focus on the intensive shoot without the exhaustion of frequent travel. The role itself demands a major physical transformation, with the actor reportedly spending nearly four hours daily on prosthetic makeup to achieve a rugged and unpredictable look, followed by another two hours to remove it.

The project, directed by Atlee and backed by Sun Pictures, has already generated quite a buzz. Following the massive success of the Pushpa franchise, expectations are sky-high for what is being touted as a large-scale cinematic spectacle blending action with a distinctive narrative style.

One of the biggest talking points around Raaka is its star-studded cast. The film brings together leading actresses Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur in key roles, a rare ensemble that has piqued curiosity about how the narrative will balance multiple prominent characters.

Despite rumours suggesting delays, the film remains on schedule. The makers have dismissed speculation of a prolonged timeline, with Allu Arjun expected to wrap up his portions by the end of this year. While the film will undergo extensive post-production and VFX work, the team is aiming for a theatrical release in the second half of 2027.