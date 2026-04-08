'Can't Wait To See': Shah Rukh Khan Praises Allu Arjun's Raaka Poster, Extends Birthday Wishes

Shah Rukh Khan Praises Allu Arjun's Raaka Poster, Extends Birthday Wishes |

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the poster of his upcoming film Raaka was unveiled. The actor’s first look in the film appears intense and striking. Praising the same, Shah Rukh Khan wished him a happy birthday and also appreciated Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka.

SRK tweeted on his X (formerly Twitter), "Happy Birthday @alluarjun." He added, "The poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together." SRK went on to praise Atlee saying, "This experience will be… in Atlee’s words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!" He also wished Atlee and Allu the very best for their upcoming film.

Happy Birthday @alluarjun … the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be… in Atlee’s words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir pic.twitter.com/QHh3ZkpKQh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 8, 2026

Allu Arjun's reply

Allu Arjun replied in the comments, saying, "Shah Rukh Garu. Thank you so much for your wonderful birthday wishes." He further expressed that the film would be a special one, adding, "We hope to win your heart with what we trying to do . Thank you for all your love and support. Love and respect."