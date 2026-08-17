Russian Missile Hits Lakshmi Mittal’s Ukraine Steel Plant; 2 Killed, Blast Furnace And Power Units Damaged

Laxmi Mittal | X

Moscow: Two persons were killed and 14 were reported injured after Indian-origin billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's ArcelorMittal mining and metallurgical complex in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine's largest integrated steel unit, came under a missile attack by Russia.

The strike is seen as a retaliation for a Ukrainian drone barrage that killed two people, injured 14 workers, and forced a partial halt to production after damaging core energy and blast-furnace operations.

The attack hit ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical plant in the central city of Kryvyi Rih on Sunday, forcing the company to partially suspend operations. The strike targeted Ukraine’s largest steel plant in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih said in a statement, “As a result of the attack, key production facilities in the power generation and blast furnace sectors have been damaged, and the plant’s production processes have been partially halted,” the company said as qouted by news agency Reuterus.

Who is Lakshmi Mittal?

Lakshmi Mittal is the founder and executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, one of the world’s largest steel companies. ArcelorMittal holds a majority stake in ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, with company records showing a 95.1% interest in the Ukrainian business.

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The Kryvyi Rih plant has been a key part of Ukraine’s steel industry for decades. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, its operations have been repeatedly impacted by security concerns and infrastructure damage.