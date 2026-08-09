Ukraine Secures Monthly US Patriot Missile Deliveries, Zelensky Says Supplies Remain Insufficient | X

Kyiv, Aug 9: Ukraine has reached an agreement with the United States on monthly deliveries of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defence system, although the supply remains insufficient, Ukrinform news agency reported Saturday, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine secures missile deliveries

Speaking to reporters in Belgrade, Zelensky confirmed that Washington will supply Ukraine with interceptor missiles on a monthly basis. However, he stressed that the volume falls short of meeting the country's air defence needs.

Zelensky noted that the number of interceptor missiles Ukraine is expected to receive in 2026 would be lower than in 2025, without disclosing specific figures, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to earlier reports, Zelensky said at a press conference with NATO leadership in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that actual deliveries of missile interceptors from allies had fallen, largely due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Trump discusses peace efforts

Earlier in July, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism that Russia and Ukraine could be moving closer to a peace agreement, saying he believes both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky now want to end the war after his latest conversations with the two leaders.

Speaking alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before their bilateral meeting in Ankara ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Summit, Trump said he had held lengthy discussions with both Putin and Zelensky and expected progress in the coming weeks.

"I do. I had a very good talk with President Putin, who, by the way, has a lot of respect for President Erdogan, a lot of respect for him," Trump said when asked whether a breakthrough in the Ukraine peace process was possible.

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Leaders discuss possible deal

"We had a long talk yesterday, lasted a long time. And, I also spoke with President Zelensky right after that."

"I think they both want to make a deal. It's too bad it took so long, but I think there's going to be -- something's going to come out."

Trump said Erdogan was also playing a constructive role in efforts to end the conflict.

"And the president's also helping us with that, but I think there's something."

Although he acknowledged that a settlement might not appear imminent, Trump said negotiations often advanced when expectations were lowest.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)