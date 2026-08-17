 India Bowled Out For 462 Against Sri Lanka As Devdutt Padikkal’s Magnificent 167 Anchors Gritty First-Innings Effort In Galle
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India Bowled Out For 462 Against Sri Lanka As Devdutt Padikkal’s Magnificent 167 Anchors Gritty First-Innings Effort In Galle

India were bowled out for 462 in their first innings on Day 3 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Resuming at 460/9, India added just two runs before Prasidh Krishna was dismissed. Devdutt Padikkal's 167 was the standout effort, while KL Rahul scored 82 and Dhruv Jurel 51. Prabath Jayasuriya led Sri Lanka's attack with 4/109.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
India Bowled Out For 462 Against Sri Lanka As Devdutt Padikkal’s Magnificent 167 Anchors Gritty First-Innings Effort In Galle
India Bowled Out For 462 Against Sri Lanka As Devdutt Padikkal’s Magnificent 167 Anchors Gritty First-Innings Effort In Galle | X / @BCCI

Galle: India were bowled out for 462 in their first innings on the third day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka here on Monday.

Devdutt Padikkal top-scored for India with a mammoth knock of 167 that ended on Sunday.

Resuming their innings at 460 for nine, India managed to add just two runs before the final wicket fell, with Asitha Fernando dismissing Prasidh Krishna.

For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/109. Keshara Nuwantha claimed 3/175, while Fernando took 2/63.

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India's total was built around Padikkal's outstanding knock of 167, which anchored their first-innings effort.

On the second day of the Test, the first two sessions were washed out due by incessant rain.

Brief Scores: India 462 all out in 116.4 overs (KL Rahul 82, Devdutt Padikkal 167, Dhruv Jurel 51; Prabath Jayasuriya 4/109, Keshara Nuwantha 3/175, Asitha Fernando took 2/63). 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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