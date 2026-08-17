BEST Tribute! Mumbai's Morya Dhol Tasha Pathak Wins Hearts With Unique Homage To City's Road Transport Lifeline During Ganpati Aagman - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Mumbai's Ganpati Aagman celebrations have begun with grand processions across the city, and one such event in Kalachowki stood out for an unusual tribute to the city's iconic public transport service, BEST.

During the Kalachowkicha Mahaganpati Aagman on August 16, the Morya Dhol Tasha Pathak paid a special tribute to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), with around 125 members taking part in the procession dressed as BEST personnel.

Morya Pathak's Unique BEST Tribute

Members of the South and Central Mumbai-based pathak dressed up in BEST uniforms for the procession. Some volunteers appeared as bus drivers and mechanics, while others dressed as ticket inspectors, creating a striking representation of the city's transport workforce.

Morya Dhol Tasha Pathak members |

The group also placed a model of a BEST bus above its name banner, adding to the tribute. During the procession, volunteers interacted with BEST drivers and conductors, acknowledging their contribution to Mumbai's daily life.

The tribute was not merely symbolic. According to members of the pathak, it was intended to draw attention to the difficulties faced by BEST and its employees, particularly amid concerns over the condition of the city's public transport system.

Tribute Comes After BEST Strike

The theme also drew attention to the recent BEST strike, which had disrupted Mumbai's public transport network and affected thousands of daily commuters. The pathak's members said the tribute was planned to highlight the challenges confronting BEST and its workforce, while recognising the crucial role buses continue to play in keeping Mumbai moving.

The group has previously used its Ganpati celebrations to highlight social and cultural issues. Last year, Morya Dhol Tasha Pathak dedicated its theme to the Marathi language, with members dressed as school students and teachers as part of the presentation.

24-Foot Kalachowchi Mahaganpati Idol

The tribute was part of the grand arrival ceremony of Kalachowkicha Mahaganpati, one of the prominent Ganeshotsav mandals in the Lalbaug-Parel belt. The idol arrived from a workshop in Parel on Sunday, August 16, 2026, amid a large procession accompanied by dhol-tasha performances and celebrations. This year's idol stands 24 feet tall and has been designed in a Mahalakshmi avatar.

The mandal is located in the Kalachowki area, opposite the famous Chinchpokli Chintamani. Known as the Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, the organisation was established in 1956.