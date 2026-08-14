Ganeshotsav 2026: BMC Launches Online Single-Window System For Ganpati Mandal Permissions And Police NOCs

The BMC has introduced a digital single-window platform enabling Ganeshotsav mandals to apply online for civic permissions and integrated police NOCs | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: The BMC has launched an online single-window system to streamline the process of granting permissions to Sarvajanik (public) Ganeshotsav mandals.

Through this computerised platform, mandals can apply for the necessary civic permissions and obtain No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the local and traffic police through a unified digital process.

Online Application Process

Ganeshotsav mandals can apply online from August 14 to September 13 through the BMC’s “For Citizens – Pandal” (Public Ganeshotsav/Navratri Festival/Other Festivals)” facility. Applications will undergo ward-level scrutiny, followed by online local and traffic police NOCs; permissions will remain valid till September 26.

For first-time applicants, new mandals using either public or private land must obtain approval from the zonal deputy commissioner. After the application is approved and the Rs 100 fee is paid, the ward office will issue the permission.

Renewal Options Available

Mandals holding five-year permissions can now renew them online. The ward office will first carry out a physical verification of the site to confirm that its location and area match the details in the approved permission. The process will then proceed with the required police and traffic NOCs.

For mandals that had received one-year permissions in 2025, the civic body has provided two options: renew for one year in 2026 or apply for a five-year permission for the 2026–30 period.

Safety Measures Mandated

As part of its safety measures, the BMC has mandated a one-day training programme for two volunteers from each public Ganeshotsav mandal. The training will focus on crowd management, fire safety, first aid and other essential precautions.

The civic body has further directed mandals not to excavate roads or footpaths while installing pandals. Organisers have been advised to adopt non-invasive installation methods, with action proposed against those who violate the directive.

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Navratri Permission Schedule

The civic body has also directed mandals to follow all applicable fire-safety, licensing and advertising regulations, along with government health directives to curb the transmission of communicable diseases.

Applications for pandal permissions for public Navratri celebrations will be accepted from September 10 to October 10, with the permissions valid until October 21.

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