Ganeshotsav 2026: Bhiwandi Civic Body Focuses On Traffic, Immersion Facilities & Amenities | File Pic

Bhiwandi: With Ganeshotsav scheduled to be celebrated from September 14 to 25, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has stepped up preparations to ensure civic amenities, traffic management and immersion facilities are in place across the city.

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of BNCMC Mayor Narayan Ratan Chaudhary in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, Bhiwandi West MLA Mahesh Choughule and Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh. Representatives of the Public Ganeshotsav Federation, municipal officials, police officers and Torrent Power were also present.

Ganeshotsav was accorded the status of a state festival by the Maharashtra government in 2024.

During the meeting, discussions focused on providing basic amenities to devotees, promoting an environment-friendly celebration and encouraging maximum immersion of Ganesh idols in artificial ponds.

Public Ganesh Mandal Federation president Madan Bhoi raised issues concerning roads, potholes, traffic congestion, encroachments, unauthorised parking and the repair and cleaning of immersion ghats and ponds. He also sought better facilities at immersion sites and urged the civic administration to immediately introduce a single-window system for permissions required by Ganesh mandals.

Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh called for timely trimming of tree branches along immersion routes to ensure that large idols can pass without obstruction. He also sought properly maintained roads and 100% functioning streetlights along roads and at immersion ghats.

Shaikh said traffic management needed special attention on the city's main roads and asked the police administration to prepare a traffic plan for the festival period. He also sought information on the locations of artificial immersion ponds.

He pointed out that personnel deployed at some immersion sites reportedly leave around 2 pm on the day of immersion and urged ward officers to hold meetings with staff to ensure adequate arrangements throughout the immersion process.

Bhiwandi West MLA Mahesh Choughule suggested the use of mastic asphalt for repairing potholes, particularly during the monsoon, and stressed that roads should be levelled properly. He also directed that construction debris or substandard material should not be used for filling potholes.

Choughule called for the engineering department to personally inspect roads, prepare a list of potholes and submit a repair plan. He also urged the traffic department to restrict the entry of heavy vehicles into market areas between 8 am and 8 pm during the festival shopping period.

He further sought a single-window mechanism so that Ganesh mandals do not have to approach multiple departments separately for permissions. He also called for inspections to prevent adulteration of sweets and other food products during the festive season, along with strict action wherever violations are detected.

Choughule suggested CCTV cameras and adequate police deployment not only along the main procession routes but also in adjoining lanes. He also sought emergency lighting arrangements, including generators, at immersion ghats.

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Civic body sets deadlines

Commissioner Anmol Sagar directed ward officers to immediately remove roadside stalls, unauthorised parking and encroachments obstructing roads. He instructed them to make the single-window permission system fully operational within the next two to three days.

The Gardens Department was directed to remove dangerous branches along immersion routes, while the Construction Department was asked to fill potholes and road gaps at the earliest.

The Electrical Department was instructed to ensure that all streetlights and additional lighting arrangements along immersion routes and at ghats remain operational throughout the festival.

The civic administration will also prepare its arrangements based on the immersion routes to be provided by the police.

Sagar said inspections of sweet shops were already being conducted jointly with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Shopkeepers selling sweets and other food products would be issued awareness and corrective notices, with emphasis on maintaining food quality during the festival.

Focus on artificial immersion ponds

The civic administration said 709 Ganesh idols had been immersed in artificial ponds last year. Arrangements are being made this year to increase the number of idols immersed in artificial ponds.

Sagar appealed to citizens to immerse household Ganesh idols in artificial ponds and urged public Ganesh mandals to create awareness among devotees about the initiative.

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Mayor Narayan Chaudhary directed all concerned departments to act promptly on the issues raised during the meeting and ensure there is no delay in implementing the required arrangements.

He also appealed to devotees to prefer clay idols and promote an environment-friendly Ganeshotsav.

Chaudhary further asked Ganesh mandals to involve their volunteers in promoting awareness against substance abuse among young people. Ward officers were also directed to conduct such awareness initiatives in coordination with the police, elected representatives and prominent citizens in their respective areas.

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