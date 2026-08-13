Maharashtra To Set Up Ministerial Task Force To Boost Drone Industry: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra To Set Up Ministerial Task Force To Boost Drone Industry: Fadnavis | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will set up a ministerial task force to ensure effective implementation of the state’s drone policy, create greater awareness about government schemes among entrepreneurs and resolve industry-related issues on a priority basis, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday.

The task force will be headed by Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Minister Ashish Shelar, Fadnavis said.

The announcement came during a meeting chaired by Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House to discuss the suggestions and expectations of entrepreneurs and companies working in the drone sector. Fadnavis said Maharashtra needed to create a “policy of policies” for the drone industry by bringing together provisions related to research and development, indigenous component manufacturing, testing, patents and financial incentives available under different government policies.

He said Maharashtra’s drone policy was stronger than those of other states and stressed the need to make its benefits easily accessible to entrepreneurs.

Fadnavis directed officials to give special emphasis to research and development and indigenous manufacturing of drone components. Financial provisions for research available under different policies should be consolidated so entrepreneurs can access them through a single framework, he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to strengthen the existing drone ecosystem rather than focusing only on attracting new companies. He directed officials to examine financial assistance for testing expenses of existing institutions until adequate laboratories and testing facilities are established in the state.

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Fadnavis directed officials to accelerate the development of a ‘Drone City’ in the Industrial City area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He also called for consideration of a special incentive policy for the next two to three years to facilitate land availability for drone companies through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The government will also take steps to establish testing ranges, provide assistance towards patent costs and enable entrepreneurs to access various Central and state government schemes collectively, Fadnavis said.

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