Kalyan Hosts Red Run Competition, HIV/AIDS Awareness Rally On International Youth Day | File Pic

Kalyan: A district-level Red Run competition and an awareness rally were organised at Saket College in Kalyan on the occasion of International Youth Day as part of the intensified ICTC campaign, under the guidance of the District AIDS Control and Prevention Department, Thane.

A total of 221 students from 60 colleges across the district participated in the Red Run competition. In the boys’ category, Mohammed Adil Rahim of SST College secured the first position, while Saket College’s Aman Yadav finished second and Rohit Sanga stood third.

In the girls’ category, Manisha Rathod of SST College emerged winner. Trupti Bhoir secured second place, while Sujata Mandekar finished third.

An awareness rally was also organised with the participation of around 450 students and staff members. The rally focused on creating awareness about HIV/AIDS prevention, regular testing, safe practices, availability of treatment and the need to dispel misconceptions surrounding the disease.

The programme was presided over by District Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar. Dr Mrunal Rahud, Shobha Nair, Dr Pournima Dahake, Ratan Gadhave, Jeevan Vichare, Dr Prasina Biju, Sanjay Chaudhary, Pramod Tiwari and Vidya Prakash Maurya were among those present along with teachers and officials.

Officials said the primary objective of the initiative was to encourage young people to adopt a more informed and responsible approach towards their health and to promote awareness about HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.

The winners of the Red Run competition were presented certificates and mementoes at the conclusion of the programme.

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