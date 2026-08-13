Mumbai Connectivity Boost: SCLR Phase-II Opens, Chembur Metro Station Starts Services; TBM Arjuna Launched | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s east-west connectivity received a major boost on Thursday with the inauguration of the final stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Phase-II, the opening of Chembur Metro station on Line 2B and the launch of the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), ‘Arjuna’, for the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project.

The infrastructure initiatives of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) were inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,Deputy CM Sunitra Pawar along with the presence of senior ministers, officials and other dignitaries.

The SCLR Phase-II corridor was opened to traffic immediately after the inauguration, while Chembur Metro station commenced passenger services from 5 pm on Thursday.

The four major developments marked during the event included the 1.40-km elevated SCLR corridor between the Bharat Nagar Road/Mumbai University area and Vakola Junction, the Chembur Metro station on Line 2B, the launch of TBM-2 ‘Arjuna’ and the naming of the BKC Connector Flyover after former Maharashtra chief minister Barrister Babasaheb Anantrao Bhosale.

MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said, “MMRDA is integrating roads, Metro and underground infrastructure to realise a seamless Ring Road and connectivity network across the MMR.”

He added that SCLR Phase-II, Metro Line 2B and the Thane-Borivali tunnel were collectively strengthening the region's east-west connectivity and moving Mumbai towards a more integrated transport network.

SCLR Phase-II completes east-west link

The newly inaugurated elevated corridor between Bharat Nagar and Vakola Junction is the final major link of the SCLR network. The approximately 10.30-km integrated corridor, along with eight approach roads, is expected to provide a faster connection between the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway.

The project is aimed at bypassing congestion-prone stretches around Kalina, Vakola and Kalanagar, with MMRDA estimating a potential travel-time saving of up to 35 minutes.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Today is an extremely important day for connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and the infrastructure projects being inaugurated today will serve as a ‘booster’ for Mumbai’s connectivity.”

He said the SCLR links would accelerate connectivity between eastern and western Mumbai and also stressed the need for measures to address congestion on the Western Express Highway an underpass or other measures to be implemented.

Chembur Metro station opens

The newly opened Chembur Metro station is expected to become an important interchange point as it connects the Metro network with Chembur railway station and the Monorail.

With the station becoming operational, six stations of Metro Line 2B are now open, according to MMRDA. The corridor will eventually connect DN Nagar with Mandale through Bandra-Kurla Complex, Kurla, Chembur and Mankhurd.

Once the entire corridor is operational, the journey time is expected to reduce substantially compared with travel by road under prevailing traffic conditions.

Fadnavis said, “Chembur Metro Station will provide Mumbaikars with a major and improved connectivity link.”

He added that 60-70 km of Metro routes are expected to become operational in the MMR this year.

‘Arjuna’ joins Thane-Borivali tunnel drive

The second major milestone was the launch of TBM-2 ‘Arjuna’ for the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project.

Arjuna will work alongside the first TBM, ‘Nayak’, which has already been deployed for tunnelling from the Thane side. The machines are being used to excavate the twin tunnels beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The TBM is 86 metres long, with an inner diameter of 11.85 metres and an outer diameter of 13.34 metres.

The Thane-Borivali project is designed to provide a direct underground road connection between the two suburbs and is expected to reduce the journey from around 90 minutes to about 15 minutes once completed.

Fadnavis described the project as a national infrastructure milestone, saying, “In the form of the Thane–Borivali twin underground tunnel, Maharashtra is once again setting a new record in the country in infrastructure. It will be the country’s longest underground tunnel.”

He said the launch of Arjuna would allow excavation of both tunnels to progress simultaneously, while two additional TBMs are also planned from the Borivali side.

Also Watch:

BKC Connector named after former CM

The 1.62-km, four-lane BKC Connector Flyover, linking Bandra-Kurla Complex with the Eastern Express Highway, was named after former Maharashtra chief minister and freedom fighter Barrister Babasaheb Anantrao Bhosale.

The naming ceremony was attended by members of Bhosale's family, including his eldest daughter Shanta Yadav and daughter-in-law Arundhati Bhosale.

The flyover is expected to strengthen connectivity between BKC, Sion and the Eastern Express Highway.

Fadnavis said the naming was “an acknowledgement of Barrister Bhosale’s contribution.”

Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said the authority was working towards creating an integrated network of roads, Metro and tunnels across the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/