Bhiwandi: Women Protest Delay In Shahapur-Murbad-Khopoli Highway Work, Seek MSRDC Action | File Pic

Bhiwandi: With work on the Shahapur-Murbad-Patgaon-Khopoli highway remaining incomplete nearly eight years after its construction began, women from affected areas have decided to launch a protest against the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and submitted a memorandum to the Shahapur tehsildar.

The highway project, which has been under construction since 2018, has continued to face delays, leaving commuters to negotiate pothole-ridden stretches, incomplete construction, dust and muddy patches. The women alleged that the poor condition of the road has contributed to accidents, with several people reportedly losing their lives and many others sustaining serious injuries.

Students, workers, farmers, traders, patients, senior citizens and pregnant women are among those facing difficulties while travelling along the route. Frequent vehicle breakdowns have also resulted in additional financial losses for commuters, they said.

The women have demanded an immediate inspection of the highway and urgent filling of dangerous potholes. They have also sought a time-bound plan for completing the remaining construction work on a priority basis.

Among their other demands is compensation-related clarity for affected farmers and their involvement in discussions concerning the project. They have also sought restoration of the crematorium at Nadgaon, the well at Donghar and the Vidhi Ghat located on a drain, alleging that public facilities have been affected by the ongoing work.

The women further demanded an inquiry into damage caused to public facilities and sought that responsibility be fixed on the concerned contractor and officials, wherever lapses are established.

Until the highway work is completed, they have demanded temporary safety measures for students, women, senior citizens and patients, along with safe alternative traffic arrangements and adequate signboards to guide motorists.

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Gram Panchayat member Chandrakala Durge said the issue was not merely about the condition of a road but also concerned the safety and well-being of residents and the proper utilisation of public funds.

She warned that if immediate action was not taken on their demands, women would stage a peaceful protest by sitting on the pothole-ridden highway on the day of Mangala Gauri.

Sarpanch Kamal Rera, Vidya Durge, Juhi Pawar, Shobha Manje, Daya Bhalke, Sunita Bhalke, Tarabai Durge, Tarabai Bhalke, Kantabai Harad, Sitabai Bhalke, Chhabbi Satpute, Sarika Farde, Vijaya Belawale, Shakuntala Bhalke, Jaywanti Bhalke, Tai Madke, Rekha Pawar and Bhavana Pawar were among those present along with a large number of women.

The women have urged the authorities to address the pending construction and safety concerns before the condition of the highway leads to further inconvenience for residents and commuters.

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