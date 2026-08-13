Navi Mumbai's DPS Lake Wildlife Habitat To Get Conservation Push; Forest Minister Ganesh Naik | X - NaikSpeaks

Navi Mumbai: The area along Palm Beach Road is not merely a habitat for flamingos but also supports golden jackals, mongooses and other wildlife, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said on Wednesday, directing officials to take concrete measures to protect the ecosystem around DPS Lake and the wildlife habitat in Nerul’s Sector 52-A.

A proposal to include Sector 52-A in the Flamingo Conservation Zone was also discussed at a meeting convened to examine measures for protecting the area.

DPS Lake is an important habitat for flamingos and efforts must be made to preserve the ecological conditions of the lake and its surroundings to ensure a conducive environment for the migratory birds, Naik said.

He also stressed the need for separate conservation measures to protect the habitat of golden jackals in the NRI area. The minister said mongooses and other wildlife found in the region must also be protected.

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“While Navi Mumbai continues to develop, it is equally important to preserve the city’s environmental identity,” Naik said, adding that flamingos had become an important feature of Navi Mumbai’s natural landscape. Development projects should therefore be planned in a manner that does not adversely affect their habitat, he said.

Naik also said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a positive approach towards flamingo conservation.

The meeting was convened following a representation submitted by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation corporator Netra Ashish Shirke seeking protection for the wildlife habitat in Sector 52-A and its inclusion in the Flamingo Conservation Zone.

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NMMC commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, CIDCO officials, including Ravindra Mankar, and representatives of Navi Mumbai Environment Group, including Sunil Agarwal, were among those present.

The meeting discussed measures for conserving DPS Lake, protecting the wildlife habitat in Sector 52-A and maintaining suitable ecological conditions for flamingos. Officials were also directed to give due priority to environmental conservation while planning development works in the area.

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