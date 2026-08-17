Shehzad Poonawalla Submits Resignation Letter To BJP Again, Citing Personal & Financial Circumstances

Shehzad Poonawalla | File

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday announced his resignation from the party, ending his five-year association with the organisation. Poonawalla said he was stepping down from both his post as national spokesperson and the BJP's active primary membership, citing pressing personal and financial circumstances.

Poonawalla had first submitted his resignation to the party on July 30. However, the BJP leadership did not accept it and asked him to reconsider. He said that after giving the matter considerable thought, he had decided to go ahead with his resignation.

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In his letter to BJP president Nitin Nabin, Poonawalla said developments involving 'certain individuals' in recent days had further strengthened his decision. He did not identify the individuals or elaborate on the issues he referred to.

While announcing his exit, Poonawalla maintained that his decision was not driven by any animosity towards the party leadership. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh for their support and the opportunities he received during his time in the party.

Plans To Join Private Sector

Poonawalla said he plans to join the private sector due to his current financial and personal circumstances. Despite leaving the BJP, he said he would continue to support Prime Minister Modi's vision and the party's work wherever possible.

“I am only leaving the Vyavastha not the Vyakti or Vichar,” Poonawalla said, making it clear that his departure from the organisation did not amount to a rejection of his ideological or personal support for the Prime Minister.

The resignation comes days after Poonawalla altered his profile on X. He removed the designation of BJP national spokesperson from his bio but continued to describe himself as a 'lifelong follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'.

Shehzad Poonawalla's Political Journey

Poonawalla, a lawyer, entered politics through the Congress and gained national attention in 2017 after questioning the party's internal election process. He had alleged that the process was designed to facilitate Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress president. He later left the Congress and joined the BJP, eventually becoming one of the party's most recognisable spokespersons on television news debates.