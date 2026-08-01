'...Rahul Gandhi Se Sikhiye': Shehzad Poonawalla's Suggestion To PM Modi, Day After Resignation

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New Delhi: A day after reportedly resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday posted a video on social media platform X with the caption: "PM @narendramodi YOU FAILED So disappointed Never ever expected this. Watch the Truth till the end."

In a sarcastic remark, Poonawalla said that he was disappointed with the Prime Minister because he "failed" to be a proper dictator. His video was in reference to PM Modi's video message released on the night of July 31, in which the Prime Minister said he wanted to forgive the children who had used abusive language against him, constitutional authorities and his late mother during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests.

“It's been 12 years and he is a failure. He doesn't know how to be a dictator properly. Instead of being a dictator, he released a video last night and, to the kids who have abused him, constitutional authorities, his mother, he says these are just ‘mischievous’ kids and forgives them,” Poonawalla said.

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Cites Rahul Gandhi's example

"Rahul Gandhi is a descendant of Indira Gandhi, of (Jawaharlal) Nehru. Learn from him what's real dictatorship, what's real Emergency," he said. "Look at their history!" he added.

He said PM Modi should learn from Rahul Gandhi, citing the example of Kerala, where three Instagram influencers were booked over objectionable posts targeting Rahul Gandhi. He also said that there were cases against 5,000 protesters, whereas the BJP-led state governments had withdrawn the cases.

Earlier on Friday, Poonawalla resigned from the saffron party, citing personal reasons, according to a News18 report.

The news of his resignation came a day after Poonawalla updated his bio on X. "Religion~Islam, Culture~Hindu, Ideology~Bhartiya; Author: GST Ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM @narendramodi," his new bio read.