FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Tarun Tejpal Convicted Of Rape, Akhilesh Yadav's English Speech Goes Viral'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Bombay High Court Convicts Former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal In 2013 Goa Sexual Assault Case, Overturns 2021 Acquittal

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case filed by his junior colleague, overturning his 2021 acquittal by a Goa Sessions Court. The conviction came after the Goa government's appeal. The case relates to alleged sexual assault inside a hotel elevator during an event in Goa in November 2013. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Panaji, Goa | Tehelka magazine Founder Tarun Tejpal leaves from the court premises, after being convicted in the 2013 sexual assault case by Bombay High Court at Goa. The pronouncement of sentence at 1430 hours today. pic.twitter.com/4pPTMnXRZG — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026

2. 'Don’t Bow Down To Our PM So Much': Arvind Kejriwal Alleges Meta Restricted His Instagram

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Meta has restricted his Instagram account in India, saying he received no explanation despite repeated emails. Sharing a screenshot showing the account was "unavailable in some locations", he accused the company of bowing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meta has not responded publicly (Read more...)

Hi @Meta @metaindia



Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why? Noone in your office is giving any reasons. Noone is suggesting how restrictions can be removed.… pic.twitter.com/4JThAqFMon — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2026

3. Who Is Nirmay Madhav Pakhare? Thane Student & Kin Of Senior IPS Officer Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting & Stabbing Nagpur Class 12 Girl

A 20-year-old BBA student from Thane was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting and stabbing a Class 12 girl in Nagpur after befriending her through a fake Instagram profile, police said. Officers rescued the survivor from a rented flat after tracing the accused through a cyber investigation. (Read more...)

4. VIDEO Of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Giving Speech In English Goes Viral

A video of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav delivering a speech in English at the launch of MDMK leader Vaiko's parliamentary speech compilation has gone viral. Yadav praised Vaiko's public connect and congratulated him on the release of the four-volume book in New Delhi (Read more...)

अखिलेश यादव जी के अंग्रेजी भाषण का वीडियो पूरी दुनिया में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है



अखिलेश जी इतनी तेज, साफ और दमदार अंग्रेजी में बोलते हैं की भाजपा की खोखली राजनीति थर थर काप रही है



भाजपा वालो सिर्फ बुलडोजर और नफ़रत की राजनीति करते रहेंगे, छात्रों का पेपर लीक करेंगे हिंदू… pic.twitter.com/bB7AnPmEru — Chitra Pandit (@Chitra_speak) August 5, 2026

5. 'Should Concern India Most': Sheikh Hasina's Son Sajeeb Wazed Joy Says Bangladesh Is Becoming 'Another Pakistan'

Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy claimed Bangladesh has "become another Pakistan" and warned the development should concern India. Speaking virtually in New Delhi, he alleged growing ISI influence and extremist activity in Bangladesh while criticising the country's political situation after recent elections (Read more...)

6. 'Indian Law Is Not Meant To Be Taken Lightly': Cyberlaw Expert Pavan Duggal Reacts On Meta's Apology

Cyberlaw expert Pavan Duggal has said Meta's apology to the Indian government over the restriction of PM Modi's post does not exempt the company from liability under India's IT Act, calling for stricter accountability from large tech firms operating in India. (Read more...)

7. Mumbai: BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Inspects 'Pedestrian First' Drive, Orders Removal Of Illegal Hawkers & Encroachments From Footpaths

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed civic officials to accelerate the 'Pedestrian First' campaign by removing illegal hawkers, encroachments and obstructions from footpaths. During inspections in Mumbai's western suburbs, she also ordered improvements to create safer, accessible and pedestrian-friendly walking spaces across the city. (Read more...)

8. Horror Scenes! Lightning Strike Kills 24-Year-Old Football Player Mid-Match In Thailand | Video

Thai footballer Safwan Awae, 24, died after lightning struck the pitch during a Golok FA Cup match at Santiphap Stadium in Narathiwat province. The game reportedly continued despite heavy monsoon rain, leaving several others injured. Yala FC and the Football Association of Thailand paid tribute, while experts renewed calls to halt matches during thunderstorms. (Read more...)

Duka Sepak Bola Tailan, Striker Yala FC Meninggal Tersambar Petir Saat Bertanding



Dunia sepak bola Tailan berduka setelah striker Yala FC, Safwan Awae, meninggal dunia akibat tersambar petir saat mengikuti laga uji coba dalam turnamen lokal Kolok FA Cup di Distrik Sungai Kolok,… pic.twitter.com/LrbiO3rw8D — dunia kegelisahan (@IndonesiaFedera) August 5, 2026

9. Lok Sabha To Take Up Taxation Amendment Bill 2026 Today: UPI MDR Return, FDI Incentives Proposed

The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, proposes changes covering UPI charges, foreign investment, electronics manufacturing, data centres, diamonds and business trusts. The Bill seeks to replace the Income-tax Amendment Ordinance, 2026, while introducing measures aimed at improving tax certainty and supporting economic growth (Read more...)

10. Ramayana To Release On Day That Holds A Special Place In Ranbir Kapoor's Life; Details Inside

The makers of Ramayana have officially announced that the film's first part will release worldwide on November 6, 2026, two days before Diwali. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will be released in two parts (Read more...)