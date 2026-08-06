Mumbai: BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Inspects 'Pedestrian First' Drive, Orders Removal Of Illegal Hawkers & Encroachments From Footpaths | X/mybmc

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed civic officials to expedite the implementation of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) 'Pedestrian First' campaign by immediately removing unauthorised hawkers, encroachments and other obstructions from footpaths across the city.

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To review the progress of the campaign, Bhide conducted an on-ground inspection in the K West and P South wards in Mumbai's western suburbs on Thursday morning. She visited Ram Ganesh Gadkari Road and Swami Vivekanand (SV) Road in Vile Parle (West), where officials have prioritised clearing footpaths due to heavy pedestrian movement.

The route connecting SV Road to Cooper Hospital witnesses frequent movement of patients, ambulances and college students, prompting the civic body to take up encroachment removal on priority to ensure safer and uninterrupted pedestrian access.

Under the first phase of the 'Pedestrian First' initiative, the BMC aims to make 320 kilometres of footpaths across Greater Mumbai completely obstacle-free. In K West ward alone, 27 roads out of a total 355 roads have been identified for the drive, covering 37.7 kilometres of footpaths.

During the inspection, Bhide instructed officials to immediately remove illegal hawkers, encroachments and all other obstacles from footpaths. She also directed the administration to undertake improvement, beautification and safety measures to create convenient and accessible walking spaces for citizens.

Joint Commissioner (Division-4) Dr. Bhagyashree Kapse, Deputy Commissioner (Commissioner's Office) Prashant Gaikwad, P South Ward Assistant Commissioner Kundan Valvi and other civic officials were present during the inspection today.

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Ashwini Bhide Orders Special Drive To Clear Footpath Encroachments, Illegal Hawkers

Earlier, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed Assistant Municipal Commissioners across all administrative wards to launch an immediate drive to clear encroachments from footpaths along major roads, particularly near schools, hospitals, railway and metro stations, bus depots and markets.

The directive includes removing unauthorised hawkers, illegal encroachments and non-compliant access ramps to ensure footpaths are safe, accessible and fully walkable for pedestrians.

During a review meeting of civic departments at the BMC headquarters on August 1, Bhide emphasised that clear, obstruction-free footpaths are the hallmark of a well-planned city and instructed ward officials to prioritise restoring pedestrian spaces in key public areas.

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