Mumbai: BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Orders Special Drive To Clear Footpath Encroachments, Illegal Hawkers And Ramps

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed ward officials to clear footpath encroachments and improve pedestrian safety across Mumbai | AI Generated Image (X - @mybmc)

Mumbai, August 1, 2026: Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed Assistant Municipal Commissioners of all administrative wards to immediately clear encroachments from footpaths along major roads near schools, hospitals, railway and metro stations, bus depots and markets.

She instructed officials to remove unauthorised hawkers, illegal encroachments and non-compliant access ramps to make footpaths safe, accessible and fully walkable for pedestrians.

During a review meeting of various civic departments at the BMC headquarters on Saturday, Bhide called clear, obstruction-free footpaths the hallmark of a well-planned city and directed ward officials to launch a special drive to remove encroachments, unauthorised hawkers and illegal ramps from footpaths along major roads near schools, hospitals, railway and metro stations, bus depots and markets.

Footpath Clearance Drive

Noting that nearly 50 per cent of Mumbaikars walk as part of their daily commute, Bhide said making footpaths fully walkable would enhance pedestrian safety, ease traffic congestion and help reduce vehicular pollution.

The directive comes as the BMC is implementing its Rs 100-crore pedestrian infrastructure upgrade announced in November 2025, covering 14 roads spanning 16.55 km across the island city and the eastern and western suburbs.

The project includes footpath improvements, thermoplastic road markings, new traffic signage, and repairs to kerbstones and dividers.

Action Against Illegal Structures

Bhide also directed officials to initiate immediate action against unauthorised constructions across Mumbai, reiterating that such structures must not be regularised.

Citing a Bombay High Court ruling, she said documents such as old possession records, property tax receipts, electricity connections or shop licences do not confer legality on unauthorised constructions.

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Pothole Complaints Decline

Bhide claimed that pothole complaints have declined significantly following the large-scale concretisation of Mumbai's roads. Between June 10 and July 30, 2026, the BMC resolved 96 per cent of the pothole complaints received through the 'Marg' app.

While describing the high disposal rate as encouraging, she directed officials to treat every complaint with urgency and ensure prompt redressal, warning against any laxity in addressing civic grievances.

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