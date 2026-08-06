VIDEO Of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Giving Speech In English Goes Viral

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New Delhi: A video of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav delivering a speech in English has gone viral on social media. The video is from the launch of Vaiko in Parliament, a four-volume compilation of parliamentary speeches by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder and General Secretary Vaiko.

In the viral video, Yadav is first heard congratulating Vaiko and his son on the release of the book.

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"It is an honour to receive the book, and I feel that once I read it, I will also be able to connect with my people the way Vaiko ji connected with the people in his constituency," Yadav said.

The SP chief also remarked that he did not believe Vaiko was 82 years old, praising the veteran leader's energy and public connect.

The book was officially launched on August 4, 2026, at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Tejashwi Yadav's viral speech

Earlier in April, during the campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's video also went viral on social media, in which he can be heard addressing people in English.

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"Even while coming to Kerala, as all of you know, my dad, national president of RJD Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji, is not so well. He has kidney issues, he has heart issues, but still my father always told me that never compromise with the fascist forces and social justice," he can be heard saying.