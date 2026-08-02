Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Govt Ahead Of UP Assembly Session | File pic

Lucknow: A day before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Monsoon Session begins on August 3, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav mounted a broad attack on the Yogi Adityanath government, alleging failures in education, agriculture, employment and governance.

He said the opposition would raise issues affecting the public and seek answers from the government during the session.

Addressing a press conference attended by senior party leaders, including Shivpal Singh Yadav and SP MLAs, Akhilesh released the fourth edition of the party's "PDA audit", focusing on the education sector. He alleged that the government had shut or merged more than 26,000 government schools, resulting in a decline of nearly 28 lakh student enrolments across the state.

Claiming that Dalit, backward and tribal children had suffered the most, Akhilesh said the closure of schools had adversely affected the education of children from poor families. He also accused the government of weakening the public education system by reducing teaching staff instead of strengthening schools.

The SP chief alleged that the number of teachers had fallen by more than 62,000 while over 81,000 teaching posts remained vacant because the government had not undertaken fresh recruitment. He described the PDA Audit as a document exposing the deteriorating condition of education in Uttar Pradesh and accused the BJP government of neglecting the future of students.

Turning to agriculture, Akhilesh said farmers across the state continued to face hardships. He alleged shortages of fertiliser, claimed that farmers were not receiving full bags of fertiliser and said rising diesel and petrol prices had sharply increased the cost of cultivation. He also demanded a farm loan waiver and alleged that potato growers were not getting remunerative prices for their produce.

Akhilesh said the Samajwadi Party would also corner the government over unemployment, corruption, rising electricity tariffs and issues related to expressways. He added that the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the government's action against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University would also be raised in the Assembly.

He further said that if the Samajwadi Party returned to power, it would develop a better Janeshwar Mishra Park Interpretation Centre (JPNIC). With the ruling BJP expected to defend its record and the opposition preparing to launch coordinated attacks on several issues, the Monsoon Session is expected to witness sharp debates and political confrontation.