‘Gen Z Was Always With Us’: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Says LoP Rahul Gandhi ‘Feels Threatened’ By PM Modi’s Youth Connect |

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Sunday claimed that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi “feels threatened” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s growing popularity among young people, saying the Congress leader no longer commands the appeal he once believed he had among the youth.

‘Gen Z Was Always With Us’

Asserting that the BJP continues to have the backing of young voters, Goyal said “Gen Z was always with us” and expressed confidence that the youth would continue to support Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation.

Calling Modi the world’s “most popular leader”, the Mumbai North MP said the Prime Minister’s engagement with young people and his presence across social media platforms would help accelerate India’s development.

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi feels threatened because of the growing popularity of PM Modi and the way he is connecting with the youth. Gandhi used to consider himself as a youth leader. It has been proven that he is no longer as popular as PM Modi,” Goyal told reporters.

Goyal Defends Centre Over Paper Leaks

Responding to questions about youth protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, which later culminated in Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union Education Minister, Goyal defended the Centre’s handling of examination paper leaks, saying the government had enacted stringent legislation under Modi’s leadership.

Goyal claimed that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had planned legislation to tackle examination paper leaks in 2010-11 but lacked the courage to introduce it.

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He said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government enacted such a law in 2024 and subsequently strengthened it through amendments providing for tougher punishment and fast-track court trials.

Opposition Parties Targeted Over Bill

Goyal said Opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had opposed the legislation in Parliament.

“I can understand their disappointment and frustration as voters are rejecting them again and again. They are losing elections one after another. When the Bill was being discussed, they should have supported it. I condemn the Congress, Samajwadi Party, AAP etc for opposing the Bill,” Goyal said.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed by both Houses of Parliament last week.