Who Is Nirmay Madhav Pakhare? Thane Student & Kin Of Senior IPS Officer Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting & Stabbing Nagpur Class 12 Girl

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Mumbai: A 20-year-old Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student from Thane was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting and repeatedly stabbing a Class 12 girl in Nagpur after befriending her on Instagram using a fake identity.

Who Is Nirmay Pakhare?

The accused has been identified as Nirmay Madhav Pakhare, the son of a prominent doctor couple from Thane and the nephew of a senior IPS officer, as reported by Hindustan Times. According to police, he allegedly created a fake Instagram profile under the name 'Akash Mehra' in May last year and befriended the girl, who was then 16 years old and is the daughter of a revenue officer.

The two remained in contact online before meeting in person. Police believe Pakhare had rented a flat in Nagpur's Dighori area, where he had met the girl on at least one previous occasion.

Details On Horrific Crime

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly brought the girl to the rented flat on Sunday morning and confined her there for more than 24 hours. During that period, he allegedly sexually assaulted her, repeatedly attacked her with a knife and pressured her to continue their relationship, allegedly threatening to upload her photographs online if she refused.

The girl's parents approached the Hudkeshwar Police Station after she went missing and her mobile phone remained switched off. Police launched a 20-hour search operation, during which they examined her Instagram chats and other digital evidence.

The breakthrough came after cops contacted the accused's family in Thane. At the request of Nagpur police, local officers asked his mother to call him. When he answered, cyber experts traced his location to the Dighori area.

Police Traced Girl, Raided Accused's Flat

Police then raided the flat, where they found the girl tied up. The accused was allegedly standing nearby with a belt in his hand. A knife, believed to have been used in the attack, was recovered from a bedside table. The survivor was rescued and admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Senior Inspector Anamika Mirzapure said the accused has been remanded to two days of police custody. Cops are examining his mobile phones, Instagram account and other digital devices to determine whether he may have been involved in similar offences in the past. His parents travelled from Thane to Nagpur after being informed about the case.

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