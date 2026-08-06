'Don’t Bow Down To Our PM So Much': Arvind Kejriwal Alleges Meta Restricted His Instagram

X@AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that Meta has restricted his Instagram account. "Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India," he wrote on X.

He also shared a screenshot of the backend of his account, which mentioned "unavailable in some locations".

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He also claimed that he did not receive any reasons from the Meta office, and neither is anyone suggesting how the restrictions can be removed.

"All emails written have elicited no response other than routine acknowledgement," he added.

Concluding his post, the former Delhi CM wrote, "Don’t bow down to our Prime Minister so much. Else he will allow u to run only his own account in India." At the time of publication, Meta had not responded publicly.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly apologised over the presence of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), deepfake content, and other operational lapses across Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, during high-level discussions with Indian authorities on Wednesday.

The meetings also reportedly covered the temporary removal or restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first selfie video addressing Gen Z during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests, which was briefly restricted in India by Meta-owned Facebook. However, it was restored within hours.