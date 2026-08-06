Horror Scenes! Lightning Strike Kills 24-Year-Old Football Player Mid-Match In Thailand | Video

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A football match in southern Thailand ended in unimaginable tragedy after a lightning strike claimed the life of 24-year-old footballer Safwan Awae and left several others injured during a regional tournament. The shocking incident occurred at Santiphap Stadium in Narathiwat province during a Golok FA Cup match, where players continued competing despite heavy monsoon rain. Disturbing videos from the stadium showed a lightning bolt striking the pitch, sending players collapsing to the ground in terrifying scenes.

Awae, who had recently joined Yala FC, suffered the most severe injuries in the strike. Emergency responders and spectators rushed onto the field in an attempt to revive the winger before he was transported to Sungai Kolok Hospital. Despite doctors' best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

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The tragic loss has devastated Thailand's football community. Yala FC paid an emotional tribute to their newest signing, expressing condolences to his family and praying for his soul. The Football Association of Thailand also mourned Awae's death, extending support to his loved ones and the club following the heartbreaking incident.

Awae had signed for Yala FC just days before the tragedy after an impressive campaign with Pattani FC, where he scored seven goals in 18 appearances and helped the club secure promotion to Thai League 2. His promising career was cut short in one of football's most devastating weather-related accidents in recent years.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over player safety during severe weather. Experts have reiterated that matches should be immediately suspended when thunderstorms approach, warning that lightning poses a deadly threat to players, officials, and spectators at outdoor sporting events.