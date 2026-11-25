Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. '90 Minutes Daily': Jensen Huang Apologises To Nvidia Staff In Town Hall Meeting, Says He Is In Therapy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologised to employees for misconduct that led to his brief exit, admitting he had let them down. Huang revealed he attends therapy for 90 minutes daily and acknowledged making 'terrible mistakes'. (Read more...)

2. 'We Are Not Beggars': Imran Masood Slams SP's 26-Seat Offer To Congress Amid 2027 UP Assembly Election Seat-Sharing Talks | Video

The Congress leadership is expected to decide its next move as seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party continue. (Read more...)

3. Dalai Lama Gets Government Accommodation In New Delhi Following MEA Request

The Central government has allotted a bungalow to the Dalai Lama in Lutyens' Delhi on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane. (Read more...)

4. Sensex Soars 1,433 Points & Nifty Breaches 25,750, Foreign Money Fuels D-Street’s Bull Run

Sensex surges over 1,433 points and Nifty crosses 25,750 as record FII inflows, strong corporate earnings and buying in banking and IT stocks fuel a sharp rally in Indian equities. (Read more...)

5. 'Woh Video Game Hi Khel Raha Hai': Priyansh Arya Left Amazed By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Recording Breaking Knock | Video

The 15-year-old sensation smashed an unbelievable 204 off just 53 deliveries, prompting Delhi batter Priyansh Arya to compare his performance to playing a video game. (Read more...)

6. 'Just Tell The Truth': Trump Urges Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Not To Plead The Fifth Ahead Of Congressional Hearing

Trump called Huang '100 percent aboveboard' and said a presidential pardon was 'always an option', but unlikely to be necessary. Huang is not currently under indictment. (Read more...)

7. 'AI Must Not Replace Human Judgement': India Calls For Responsible Use Of Emerging Technologies In Warfare At UN | Video

India has urged a human-centric and responsible approach to using AI and emerging technologies in conflicts at the UN Security Council, stressing that human judgement and oversight must remain central while addressing security risks, ethical concerns and global inequalities. (Read more...)

8. Marathi Film Gondhal And Nagaland-Set Angh Among 104 Films Eligible For International Feature Film Category At Oscars 2027

Marathi film Gondhal, India’s official Oscar entry, and Nagaland-set drama Angh have entered the eligibility list for the 99th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. (Read more...)

9. Harrowing Video Shows Man Out On Walk With Leashed Dog Almost Swept Away By Powerful King Tide Surge At Oregon Beach; Both Escape

A man and his pet dog were swept into the Pacific by a powerful king tide surge at Oregon's Cannon Beach, despite an earlier warning from authorities. The harrowing incident comes amid strong ocean swells and coastal flooding concerns along the US West Coast. (Read more...)

10. Miss Universe 2026 Winner: Who Is Jennifer Barreto? All You Need To Know About The Puerto Rican Beauty Queen

The event featured 116 delegates and was co-hosted by Mario Lopez and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, with Dayanara Torres and Zuri Hall on commentary. (Read more...)

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