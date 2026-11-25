A routine walk along the beach turned into a terrifying ordeal for a man and his pet dog after a powerful ocean surge swept both into the Pacific Ocean at Cannon Beach in Oregon, US, on November 24. The terrifying incident, captured on camera by a bystander, shows the man being knocked off a set of beach-access stairs as the incoming tide rapidly engulfs the area.

Both the man and his dog managed to escape the powerful waves without serious injuries.

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Man Knocked Off Stairs As Massive Wave Sweeps Dog Into Sea

According to reports, Cannon Beach police and fire personnel responded to the incident around 10:30 am near Ecola Creek, close to the Second Street beach-access stairs.

The man was standing on the stairs while his dog, which was on a leash, was near the water's edge on the sand when a sudden surge of water rushed towards the shore. The powerful wave swept the dog into the turbulent water before pulling the man off the stairs.

Bystander who were recording the video saw the man struggling against the force of the waves as he tries to regain his footing, briefly losing hold of the leash. The dog can also be seen being carried through the churning water.

Both eventually managed to reach another set of stairs and get out of the water. Bystanders also helped the dog further along the seawall. While one report indicated that the man experienced mild hypothermia, neither suffered serious injuries.

Man Had Earlier Been Warned Against Going Near The Water

In a concerning detail, the same man had reportedly been contacted by Cannon Beach authorities earlier that morning, around 8:50 am, after he was found driving on the beach south of Tolovana Wayside.

He reportedly told officials that he wanted to get a closer look at the king tides. Police cited him and warned him against venturing onto the beach, advising him to observe the ocean from a safe distance. However, he allegedly failed to heed the warning.

King Tides, Strong Swells Raise Coastal Flooding Concerns

The incident occurred during the November king tides, which brought some of the highest astronomical tides of the year along the US West Coast. The tides, running approximately from November 23 to 27, were accompanied by powerful ocean swells and an approaching storm system, increasing the risk of dangerous surges and sneaker waves.

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The impact was also felt along the California coast, where San Francisco recorded exceptionally high water levels. According to reports, water levels reached approximately 8.23 feet, surpassing the previous November record of around 7.97 feet set in 1982. Several low-lying waterfront areas experienced flooding concerns, prompting authorities to put temporary protective barriers in place.

King tides occur when the Sun, Moon and Earth align in a way that produces exceptionally high tides. Their impact can be worsened by storm surges, strong swells and elevated sea levels.