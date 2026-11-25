'It Was The Hardest Company Meeting': Jensen Huang Apologises To Nvidia Staff, Says He Is In Daily Therapy | File Pic

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologised to employees at a company-wide meeting for conduct that led to his brief exit from the chipmaker. He admitted he had let the workforce down.

Huang thanked CFO Colette Kress, and a difficult address

Huang opened the session at Nvidia's Santa Clara headquarters by thanking Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress for steering the company during his absence of nearly two weeks, according to the sources. He said it was the hardest company meeting he had ever done and again acknowledged violating Nvidia's code of conduct. The 63-year-old also said he was grateful for a second chance to lead the company he co-founded nearly three decades ago.

Therapy and a pledge to improve

Huang told staff he was in therapy daily. The New York Times, which reviewed a livestream of the hour-long meeting, quoted him as saying he had made 'terrible mistakes'. He said he attends therapy for 90 minutes every day.

Board review and an open investigation

Huang told staff his behaviour would face board review and that his direct reports would send reviews of him to the board. The board had earlier formed an independent committee to investigate.

Huang denies political pressure drove his return

Huang returned as CEO on Monday after President Donald Trump backed his reinstatement. His exit, less than two weeks earlier, followed revelations of a relationship with a subordinate and with another woman allegedly linked to Chinese intelligence.

Huang told employees the board made the decision after reviewing the evidence. He stressed that it was not because he is a 'tech bro' or believes he is above the law, and not simply because senior government officials pushed for it. The board had assessed the facts and been assured that his return posed no national security risk, he said.

A surprise comeback

The board's approval caught much of Nvidia's senior leadership off guard. Executives had told employees and stakeholders only last week that the company could keep performing strongly without him.

Footage shared by employees on Monday showed staff cheering and applauding as Huang arrived at the Santa Clara campus. He told workers briefly in an entrance area that he "will do a better job."

Shares slide

Nvidia stock, which jumped nearly 31% on the day of Huang's return, fell more than 7 percent in Tuesday's session. The company's market value is down by nearly $2 trillion from its October record high.

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