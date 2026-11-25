Miss Universe 2026 Winner: Who Is Jennifer Barreto? All You Need To Know About The Puerto Rican Beauty Queen |

The Miss Universe pageant is one of the most recognised international beauty competitions, bringing together contestants from across the world to celebrate beauty, confidence, talent and cultural representation. The 75th edition of Miss Universe has concluded, with Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto emerging as the winner. Reigning Miss Universe Fatima Bosch of Mexico crowned her successor.

Melissa Nunez from the Dominican Republic was named the first runner-up, while Clara Vegas Goetz from Venezuela took second runner-up. The Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico were the top five finalists.

Jennifer Barreto wins Miss Universe

The 75th Miss Universe, which was held on November 24, 2026, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has the winner named Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico. The event featured 116 delegates and was co-hosted by Mario Lopez and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, with Dayanara Torres and Zuri Hall on commentary.

Who is Jennifer Barreto?

Jennifer Barreto is a Puerto Rican beauty queen who has been associated with the island's representation on the international pageant platform. Her journey in the world of beauty pageants has brought attention to Puerto Rico, a territory known for its strong legacy in international beauty competitions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Puerto Rico has a remarkable history at Miss Universe, having produced several winners over the years. The island's contestants are often recognised for their stage presence, confidence and strong performances during the competition. Talking about India's performance, Kaziah Liz Mejo reached the top 30 before exiting prior to the top 12.

Puerto Rico's legacy at Miss Universe

Puerto Rico has enjoyed considerable success at the Miss Universe pageant, winning the prestigious title multiple times. Its first victory came in 1970, when Marisol Malaret became the island's first Miss Universe. The country went on to celebrate further victories in 1985, 1993, 2001 and 2006.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!