Miss Israel Danielle Yablonka during the national costume round at Miss Universe 2026 | Instagram

Miss Israel Danielle Yablonka's national costume presentation at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico has become a talking point, but not just for its elaborate design. The 25-year-old model walked out in a dramatic Jerusalem-inspired ensemble carrying a message of peace, which received mixed reactions from the audience amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Soon after videos of her appearance began circulating online, claims that she was booed during the walk started gaining attention. Danielle has now responded to the controversy, questioning whether the clips accurately captured what happened at the venue.

Inside Danielle Yablonka's Jerusalem-inspired national costume

Titled Where the Desert Blooms, Danielle's national costume was designed by Jerusalem-born fashion designer Jacob Meir. The elaborate creation drew inspiration from Jerusalem's Old City, Israel's cultural heritage, history and agricultural development.

The ensemble featured a gold-and-blue embellished bodysuit paired with a dramatic cape depicting the Old City. Beyond its elaborate appearance, the cape carried a message of peace in three languages: English, Arabic and Hebrew. The words 'Peace', 'Shalom' and 'Salaam' were presented as a shared expression of hope across different communities.

The design also incorporated symbols such as doves, Jaffa oranges and citrus groves. These elements represented hope, resilience and the idea of making the desert bloom. The presentation highlighted Israel's agricultural transformation, referencing how arid landscapes had been developed into thriving agricultural communities.

The official Miss Israel Instagram account explained that the costume was intended to celebrate diversity, resilience and the possibility of nurturing peace even in difficult circumstances. During the presentation, the pageant announcer also described the outfit as a tribute to a land where history, cultures and nature come together.

However, the choice to depict Jerusalem's Old City attracted criticism, particularly given the contested status of the territory. The presentation also took place in a year when no contestant was representing Palestine at the competition. Some audience members reportedly booed during Danielle's walk, adding to the mixed response surrounding the outfit.

Danielle Yablonka responds to claims of being booed

As videos of the national costume segment made their way across social media, Danielle addressed claims that she had been booed by members of the audience. Speaking to Israel's Channel 12, she said she did not hear any heckling while she was on stage and suggested that the audio in the viral clips could have been edited afterwards.

“I’m 99 per cent sure that the boos were edited into the video after. Nobody heard the boos in real life,” she said, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Danielle maintained that she had not heard any negative reaction during her performance. She also made it clear that even if some people in the audience had booed, it would not have stopped her from completing her walk.

“Even if they were booing, I would keep going because I had so much adrenaline, and I felt like I was carrying all of my people on my shoulders,” she added.

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