Kaziah Liz Mejo's Kasavu-Inspired Gown Brings A Piece Of Kerala To Miss Universe |

With the Miss Universe pageant progressing towards its grand finale on November 24, India's representative Kaziah Liz Mejo is making a statement through her fashion choices. The beauty queen recently turned to her Kerala roots for inspiration, wearing a gown that paid homage to the traditional Kasavu saree for the personal interview round.

The ensemble was more than just a fashion moment for Kaziah. Through its design and carefully chosen accessories, she brought a piece of her homeland to the international stage. The gown drew inspiration from Kerala's iconic Kasavu sarees, known for their elegant white and gold aesthetic.

Sharing pictures of her ensemble on Instagram, Kaziah explained the sentiment behind her choice. "A little piece of home, a little piece of history, and every piece of my journey," she wrote, describing how she wanted her personal interview outfit to represent something deeper than fashion. "I wanted my personal interview look to be more than just an outfit," she added.

The Story Behind Kaziah's Accessories

The details of her styling carried equally personal significance. The gajra tucked into her hair was a nostalgic reference to her very first official headshot, while also acknowledging the legacy of the first woman to represent Miss Universe India on the pageant stage.

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Her accessories, too, were chosen with intention. The bangle was the same one she wore when she departed for the competition, while the earrings belonged to her predecessor. Together, these elements represented the journey, memories and women who helped shape her experience.

Kaziah also had a heartfelt message for everyone supporting her back home in India. She expressed gratitude for the prayers and encouragement she has received, hoping that people would recognise a part of themselves in her journey.

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Calling the ensemble a love letter to the many versions of herself who had dreamed of reaching this stage, she reflected on the years of effort, faith and support that brought her to the global platform.

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