Kate Middleton Ends 3 Day India Tour With Custom Gaurav Gupta Pantsuit To Meet PM Narendra Modi |

Kate Middleton brought her India visit to a stylish conclusion, making one final fashion statement in an ensemble by an Indian designer. Throughout her three-day tour, the Princess of Wales showcased a series of sophisticated outfits, with sharply tailored pantsuits becoming a defining feature of her diplomatic wardrobe.

For her final engagement alongside Prince William in New Delhi, she once again embraced contemporary power dressing, this time choosing a custom creation by celebrated Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

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On Wednesday, November 18, the Prince and Princess of Wales concluded their three-day India visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the occasion, Kate stepped out in a striking deep-plum pantsuit that combined modern tailoring with understated elegance.

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The custom ensemble featured a sharply structured, single-button blazer with defined shoulders and a flattering, fitted silhouette. She paired it with matching wide-leg trousers, creating a coordinated monochromatic look that appeared both polished and effortlessly sophisticated. A crisp white top underneath added a subtle contrast to the rich plum shade, breaking up the otherwise tonal outfit.

Keeping her accessories refined, Kate carried a structured dark handbag and opted for delicate jewellery. Her understated styling allowed the intricate tailoring and rich colour of the ensemble to remain the highlight of her appearance.

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Prince William complemented his wife's elegant outfit in a classic navy-blue suit. He paired it with a crisp white shirt and a navy tie featuring subtle white polka dots. Polished black formal shoes completed his traditional yet sophisticated look.