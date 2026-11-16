Kate Middleton Repeats Her Wimbledon 2025 Roksanda Dress For A Mumbai Metro Ride With Prince William

Kate Middleton Repeats Her Wimbledon 2025 Roksanda Dress During Mumbai Metro Ride With Prince William |

After a sporty morning in Mumbai, Prince William and Kate Middleton switched gears for another engagement during their India visit, and the Princess of Wales made a familiar fashion statement. The royal couple was spotted travelling on Mumbai's underground Metro Aqua Line on Monday, adding a touch of everyday city life to their official itinerary.

According to reports, William and Kate boarded the metro at Vidhan Bhavan station and travelled towards Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Videos of the royal couple using the city's Metro service have surfaced on social media, showing them seated together and engaged in conversation during the journey.

For the occasion, Kate Middleton opted for a fashion favourite from her wardrobe, repeating a Roksanda dress that she had previously worn at Wimbledon in 2025. Known for her elegant yet contemporary fashion choices, the Princess of Wales gave the outfit another outing, proving that a well-chosen wardrobe staple can be styled beyond a single occasion.

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She accessorised the look with a special-edition DeMellier Hudson bag, created especially for her. What makes the accessory particularly interesting is its sustainable construction. The bag is crafted using SurpRice, an innovative material derived from rice straw and husk, bringing an eco-conscious element to her ensemble.

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Prince William complemented his wife's polished appearance in a sharply tailored navy-blue suit, keeping his look classic and sophisticated.

Earlier in the day, the royal couple had embraced a much more playful side during a gully cricket session with Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren at Ballard Estate. For that engagement, Kate had opted for a crisp pale-green blazer paired with white trousers, while William sported an Indian handloom waistcoat from KARDO.

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