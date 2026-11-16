Prince William Dons Waistcoat From Indian Label, Kate Middleton Compliments Him In A Pastel Crisp Blazer During Mumbai Outing | X @UKRoyalWatch

Mumbai witnessed a special sporting moment on Monday as Prince William and Kate Middleton embraced in a fun game of gully cricket at Ballard Estate during their India visit. The Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off their visit by joining local schoolchildren for the sporting activity, along with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. While the match brought excitement to the streets of Mumbai, the royal couple's fashion choices also caught everyone's attention.

Prince William opted for an understated yet stylish look, putting Indian craftsmanship in the spotlight. He wore a structured navy-blue striped handloom waistcoat from Indian fashion label KARDO, layered over a crisp white shirt and tailored charcoal-black trousers. He completed the ensemble with brown suede shoes.

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Meanwhile, Kate Middleton brought her signature elegance to the Mumbai outing with a refreshing pastel look. The Princess of Wales wore a luminous pale-green double-breasted blazer featuring sharp shoulders and tonal buttons. She paired it with slim-cut white ankle-length trousers, creating a polished yet comfortable combination.

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Beyond the fashion moments, the cricket outing offered a glimpse of the royal couple's lighter side. William and Kate picked up the bat and joined schoolchildren for a friendly game, while Sachin Tendulkar's presence made the occasion even more special. The activity drew considerable attention, with crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the royal visitors.

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