Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Can't Keep Their Eyes Off Each Other In Stunning Appearance At 2026 Baby2Baby Gala

Singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made another stylish appearance together as a couple at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night, November 14. The duo arrived at the annual charity event held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, and were seen sharing affectionate moments on the red carpet.

The appearance marks their third red carpet outing together since they reportedly began dating over a year ago. The couple caught attention with their coordinated public appearance, while Katy's striking couture ensemble became one of the highlights of the evening.

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Katy Perry Stuns In Antonio Grimaldi Couture At Baby2Baby Gala 2026

For the occasion, Katy Perry chose a dramatic creation from Antonio Grimaldi's Spring 2025 Couture collection. The outfit featured a shimmering metallic strapless mini dress layered over a sheer, champagne-toned floor-length skirt. A flowing train cascading down her back added a glamorous touch to the ensemble.

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The singer completed the look with statement styling, making a striking appearance alongside Trudeau, who accompanied her to the charity gala.

What Is The Baby2Baby Gala?

The annual Baby2Baby Gala brings together celebrities, entrepreneurs and philanthropists to raise funds for children living in poverty. The organisation works to provide essential items to children and families in need across the United States.

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Baby2Baby has distributed 850 million items over the past 15 years. The gala raises millions of dollars each year to support its work, bringing together influential personalities to contribute to the cause.

Beyond the celebrity appearances and fashion moments, the event continues to focus on supporting children and families who need access to essential resources.