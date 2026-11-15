Ananya Birla Dons ₹6 Cr Patek Philippe Watch At Sculpture Launch Event In Mumbai |

Businesswoman and singer Ananya Birla recently made a striking appearance at a public art launch in Mumbai, turning heads with her luxurious choice of accessory. The entrepreneur was spotted wearing an exceptionally rare-looking Patek Philippe Nautilus Haute Joaillerie timepiece, reportedly valued at around ₹6 crore, adding a touch of high-end watchmaking to her event look.

The occasion marked the launch of Ananya's public art initiative, Stories {in}form, under her platform Ikai Asai. The first sculpture, titled The One That Got Away, an ode to Mumbai, City of Dreams, was unveiled at the historic Horniman Circle.

Decoding Ananya Birla's ₹6 Crore Patek Philippe Watch

The centrepiece of Ananya's look was the Patek Philippe Nautilus Haute Joaillerie 5980/1400R-011. Crafted in rose gold, the luxury timepiece features an elaborate diamond-set case and bracelet, paired with a sophisticated black dial. The contrast between the dark dial and the sparkling stones gives the watch a distinctive, statement-making appearance.

According to estimates shared by a luxury watch source, the timepiece carries a market value of approximately ₹6 crore. Its combination of precious materials, intricate detailing and fine watchmaking makes it an exceptionally luxurious accessory.

Ananya Birla Shares Glimpses From Mumbai Sculpture Launch

Sharing photographs and glimpses from the event on Instagram, Ananya spoke about the beginning of her public art journey through Stories {in}form. She described the initiative as an effort to bring stories to life through public art.

She also expressed gratitude to her team, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police for their support in bringing the project to life.