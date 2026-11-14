Chilean Stand-Up Comedian Luis Slimming Attacked During Live Show; Violent Scuffle Caught On Camera |

A live comedy performance in Chile took an unexpected turn after stand-up comedian Luis Slimming was attacked by a man who stormed the stage during his show. The incident took place on Thursday night at Hotel Antay in the city of Arica, with videos of the violent altercation quickly circulating on social media.

Footage from the venue shows a man jumping onto the stage from the audience and physically assaulting Slimming with punches and kicks. The comedian attempted to defend himself before members of the production team intervened and pulled the attacker away. Following the incident, Slimming was taken to a hospital for medical attention, while the show was called off.

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Attacker Arrested After Assaulting Luis Slimming

According to Chile's Investigative Police (PDI), the accused was arrested at the scene. The agency confirmed the incident through a post on its official X account, stating that detectives in Arica had intervened after the assault on the comedian during his performance. Reports indicate that the attacker is expected to face prosecution for minor injuries.

The comedian's team also informed the audience about the cancellation through a message displayed on the venue's screen. The statement apologised to attendees and confirmed that ticket refunds would be processed through Ticketpro. It further explained that the decision was taken to prioritise Slimming's safety and well-being.

Luis Slimming Breaks Silence After The Attack

Hours after the incident, Slimming addressed the situation through an Instagram Story, offering his account of what had happened. He clarified that the assault was not triggered by any joke or comment made during his performance.

"Some crazy guy got on stage, not because of any joke. I hadn't even gotten to those jokes, I hadn't even messed around with the truckers yet," he said.

The comedian further explained that the man appeared to be intoxicated and began throwing punches at him, prompting him to retaliate. Slimming described the altercation as a brief exchange of blows before the situation was brought under control.