Who Is Madhur Virli? Delhi-Based Stand-Up Comedian Sparks Controversy Over 'Obscene' Jokes

Stand-up comedian Madhur Virli has found himself at the centre of a social media debate after clips from his latest stand-up special, Casual-Tea, surfaced online. The comedian is facing criticism over jokes that several viewers have described as vulgar and obscene, with some even suggesting that the material could “get him cancelled.”

Who is Madhur Virli?

Madhur Virli is a Delhi-based stand-up comedian known for his storytelling, dark humour and jokes that often touch upon uncomfortable subjects. Before pursuing comedy full-time, Virli reportedly graduated from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

WTF!!! Madhur Virli doesn't look normal. He needs therapy. He is sharing his experience with a ladyboy in Bali. And what is to laugh here man?? The way audience are enjoying. https://t.co/5XZqIm05gC — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) October 5, 2026

According to a report by Brut, Virli gradually built a strong audience through his live shows, YouTube videos and comedy specials. His style often involves exploring controversial or uncomfortable topics, sometimes using shock value to drive the joke.

Virli's YouTube channel currently has more than 785K subscribers, with his videos garnering millions of views.

However, his approach to comedy has also landed him in controversies in the past.

Madhur Virli's past controversy

In June 2026, an old clip from his 2024 stand-up show Love & Latex resurfaced online. The clip featured remarks involving sexual assault cases and a hypothetical discussion around murder. It sparked criticism on social media, with users accusing the comedian of trivialising sexual violence and mocking survivors.

The clip spread across social media platforms, leading to a debate around the boundaries of comedy and the use of sensitive subjects in stand-up.

At the time, Virli had also clarified that he had deactivated his Instagram account around January 2026.

His latest controversy comes after clips from Casual-Tea began circulating online, once again putting his style of comedy under scrutiny. While some viewers have defended the comedian's use of dark and provocative humour, others have criticised the content and questioned where the line should be drawn when sensitive subjects are used for laughs.

The backlash also comes amid a debate around stand-up comedy and crowd-work in India. Around the same time, comedian Pranit More faced criticism over a viral crowd-work segment involving an audience member's comments about spending Rs 370 on a biryani date and expecting something in return.