Miss Universe Pakistan Misbah Arshad received an enthusiastic show of support at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico, where an Instagram user travelled to cheer her on. Calling herself the only Pakistani in the audience, she shared a video of the moment that has since gone viral.

Woman's video cheering for Misbah Arshad goes viral

An Instagram user, who goes by the handle qadamkp, shared a clip from the competition, documenting her experience of attending the event and waiting to cheer for Misbah. Dressed in a Pakistani outfit, she captured the excitement of being in the audience and supporting her country's representative on an international stage.

The video came with the caption: "POV: you're the only Pakistani in the crowd at Miss Universe Puerto Rico, in a Pakistani fit, waiting patiently for Miss Universe Pakistan."

Watch the video below:

Sharing why she made it a point to attend, the user explained that she wanted to make sure Misbah had at least one supporter from home cheering for her. In her Instagram caption, she wrote: "I'll spare you the audio of my insane cheering for @mis.bah.a, this year's @missuniversepakistan. When I found out Miss Universe Pakistan was coming to Puerto Rico (to the same famous El Choli stadium where I've attended Bad Bunnys and Wisin y Yandel concerts), I had to ensure Pakistan's population of ~261 million had at least one voice in the crowd cheering her on. Yes, my voice did indeed go hoarse."

The supporter also highlighted the significance of Misbah's national costume, which drew inspiration from Pakistan's national animal, the markhor. Explaining its message, she wrote: "Misbah's national costume symbolized environmentalism and the power of local communities to advocate for near extinct wildlife -- and bring back an entire species, the markhor. Through local decision-making, self policing, and organic spread of interest, mountain communities became the markhor's fiercest protectors. In 1972, the markhor became Pakistan's national animal. We love queens for advocate for the vulnerable! Her walk perfectly embodies the regal and fierce forces of environmentalism!"

Misbah also noticed the post and responded in the comments, thanking her supporter with the words: "Awww Thank you so much for supporting. 🥰🙏🇵🇰"

Who is Miss Universe Pakistan Misbah Arshad?

Representing Pakistan at the international pageant, Misbah Arshad is a psychology student, model and content creator. Alongside her interest in fashion and beauty, she has spoken about the importance of education in creating meaningful opportunities and empowerment for women.

Her pageant journey has also allowed her to participate in international competitions and represent Pakistan on a global platform. Beyond modelling and pageantry, Misbah enjoys travelling, exploring different cultures and trying local cuisines. Her interest in cultural exchange forms another part of her personality away from the spotlight.

As she takes on the Miss Universe stage, the support from a fellow Pakistani in the audience has added a heartwarming moment to her pageant journey.

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