Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo Showcases Kerala's Heritage In Vibrant National Costume At Miss Universe 2026 |

India's representative at Miss Universe 2026, Kaziah Liz Mejo, has once again caught attention with a striking fashion statement at the ongoing international pageant in Puerto Rico. For the national costume round, Kaziah paid tribute to her roots in Kerala through an elaborate ensemble that brought together India's diverse textile traditions and the vibrant colours of the host country.

The outfit was designed by Sidhant of fashion label House of Sidhant. The Miss Universe India organisation took to Instagram to share the inspiration behind the creation, describing it as a celebration of Kerala's cultural identity and India's rich textile heritage, with a colourful twist inspired by Puerto Rico.

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Rather than relying on a single traditional fabric, the ensemble brought together textiles sourced from different parts of India. Each material contributed a distinct texture and character, highlighting the country's varied weaving traditions, craftsmanship and artistic legacy. The combination was designed to represent India's cultural diversity through fashion.

The colour palette was another defining feature of the look. While the costume drew its cultural inspiration from Kerala, its bold and lively shades were influenced by Puerto Rico. This blend of Indian heritage and Latin vibrancy gave the traditional aesthetic a contemporary international appeal.

Adding to the grandeur was a magnificent back prop, which served as a visual tribute to Kerala. Inspired by the state's natural landscapes, architectural heritage and cultural identity, the structure represented the place Kaziah calls home. It also added a dramatic element to her stage presentation, bringing the story behind the costume to life.

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