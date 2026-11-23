MI Owner Akash Ambani Surprises SRH Owner Kavya Maran At Her Wedding Reception In Chennai |

The worlds of cricket and entertainment came together at the wedding reception of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) co-owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander in Chennai on Sunday, November 23. Among the prominent guests were Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, whose arrival added a touch of glamour to the star-studded celebration.

Akash and Shloka made a stylish appearance at the cocktail-themed reception, with the couple opting for contrasting yet complementary looks. Akash kept things classic in an all-black tuxedo ensemble. His outfit featured a tailored blazer with satin lapels, paired with a crisp black button-down shirt, straight-leg trousers and polished formal shoes. The monochromatic styling gave him a sharp, understated look suited to the evening.

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Shloka, meanwhile, brought a rich dose of traditional craftsmanship to the occasion with an Indo-western ensemble. She wore a heavily embellished peplum jacket featuring intricate zardozi embroidery in shades of gold and rust. The ornate jacket was paired with a voluminous, floor-length black silk skirt, creating a striking contrast. She completed her look with statement diamond drop earrings, sparkling rings and a sleek half-up hairstyle.

Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander's Reception Looks

The newlyweds also made a fashionable statement. Kavya looked elegant in an ivory off-the-shoulder gown featuring delicate lacework and three-dimensional floral appliqués. The floor-length silhouette, subtle sheer hem and diamond choker added to the romantic appeal of her look. Soft, glossy waves completed her styling.

Anirudh complemented his bride in a black-and-white ensemble, wearing an ivory shawl-lapel blazer over a deep V-neck black shirt, paired with tailored black trousers and a delicate pendant necklace.

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The reception came just days after the couple's November 21 celebration, where they had opted for coordinated, richly embroidered Anamika Khanna ensembles.

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